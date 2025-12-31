Do you know about the famous hangover cure in the Jeeves and Wooster books?

Udisha
P.G Wodehouse had detailed a very fun hangover cure in his famous Jeeves and Wooster books. Amidst the ongoing festivities, the cure might just come in handy!
The "Wooster shot" is quite the potent hangover cure, which basically is similar to the Prairie Oyster. Bertie Wooster had said that it was a "little preparation" that Jeeves had invented himself.
In Wodehouse's short story, Jeeves Takes Charge, the recipe of the hangover cure has been described and it uses some very unique ingredients!
Take a raw egg, worcestershire sauce and red pepper and mix them together for one hell of a cure if you have a hangover!
There are also other versions and variations mentioned in the Jeeves and Rooster books, but the primary ingredients remain unchanged. This hangover cure continues to remain a cult popular that you can definitely give a try!