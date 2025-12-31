Going river rafting? Keep these 5 safety precautions in mind

Subhadrika Sen
Mandatory life vest: Wear the life jacket on you whenever you go for river rafting.
Follow the guide: Always go with an expert or a guide, as they know the river like the back of their hands and can help you during emergencies.
Physically fit: Go for river rafting only if you are physically fit and definitely never under substance influence.
Check river conditions: Double check river conditions before actually going into the water.
Comfortable clothes: Wear comfortable and light weight clothes. Also, dont forget to apply sunscreen before getting on the raft.