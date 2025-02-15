Get hyped! These upcoming series releases are going to be huge

Atreyee Poddar
Stranger Things Season 5: The Upside Down beckons one last time. Will Eleven and the Hawkins crew finally defeat Vecna and seal the rift for good? Prepare for an epic conclusion to this beloved sci-fi horror series.
IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1: Dive into the chilling origins of Pennywise the Clown. This prequel explores the dark history of Derry and the events that shaped the terrifying entity that haunts its children. Get ready for a deep dive into the lore of Stephen King's classic horror novel.
The Last Of Us Season 2: Joel and Ellie's harrowing journey continues. Expect even more intense survival scenarios, complex moral dilemmas, and heartbreaking moments as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the infected.
Wednesday Season 2: Back to Nevermore Academy we go! Wednesday Addams returns for more gothic mysteries, quirky classmates, and macabre adventures. What new supernatural threats and social awkwardness await her at the peculiar academy?
The White Lotus Season 3: A new exotic locale, a new cast of characters, and a new wave of drama, secrets, and possibly murder. Who will check in, and who will check out...permanently? Prepare for another season of biting social commentary and stunning scenery.