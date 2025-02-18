So fresh, so clean: Soap nails are taking over 2025

Atreyee Poddar
Spotted on trendsetters like Selena Gomez, soap nails are a red carpet secret weapon. They prove that less is more, making a powerful statement through refined minimalism. Get the look that the stars love!
Soap nails are the epitome of understated elegance. They're all about enhancing your natural beauty with a clean, polished look, just like your favourite barely-there makeup. Think effortlessly chic and subtly luxurious
Achieving the perfect soap nail requires attention to detail. Meticulous cuticle care, gentle buffing, and precise shaping are essential for creating the perfect canvas. It's all about the base!
The key to soap nails is a sheer wash of colour – think pale pink, milky white, or subtle beige – topped with an ultra-glossy finish. That coveted 'wet look' is what sets this manicure apart, mimicking the gleam of freshly washed hands
Soap nails are a lifestyle. Pair your immaculate manicure with soft, supple hands by exfoliating with a gentle sugar scrub and indulging in a rich hand cream. It's the complete package of clean, classic beauty