Swipe right to check out this new restaurant in Goa

Atreyee Poddar

Farzi Beach Goa is an extravagant space against the stunning backdrop of Goa

It features a vast beachside view, a private beach, a poolside view and a sprawling deck

It offers an exciting combination of modern Indian cuisine with a stunning beachside setting in Morjim at Mayfair, Goa

Enjoy bold flavours and creative twists along the beautiful Goan coastline

Food is not the only attraction of Farzi Beach Goa, their signature concoctions, ranging from Chuski Margarita to Coffee House are must-try

For more such stories