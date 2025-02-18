Swipe right to check out this new restaurant in Goa

Atreyee Poddar
Farzi Beach Goa is an extravagant space against the stunning backdrop of Goa
It features a vast beachside view, a private beach, a poolside view and a sprawling deck
It offers an exciting combination of modern Indian cuisine with a stunning beachside setting in Morjim at Mayfair, Goa
Enjoy bold flavours and creative twists along the beautiful Goan coastline
Food is not the only attraction of Farzi Beach Goa, their signature concoctions, ranging from Chuski Margarita to Coffee House are must-try