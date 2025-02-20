From Plates to Plants: 5 Natural plant fertilizers around you!

Subhadrika Sen
Banana peel has rich Potassium and Calcium content. They can be added to your compost or soaked in water to create a liquid fertilizer
Egg shells contain calcium, phosphorous, magnesium, and potassium which improves soil structure
The starch in pasta water helps in the growth of healthy bacteria which in turn leads to strong plant growth
While fresh coffee is good for acid-loving plants; used coffee grounds help in attracting bio-organisms, providing nitrogen and keeping pests away
Used tea leaves provide nitrogen, hydration and tannic acid which aids in root development