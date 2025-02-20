India’s most expensive cars: Stars and their million-dollar rides

Mayur Kaushal

Shah Rukh Khan – Bugatti Veyron

King Khan’s ₹12 crore Bugatti Veyron is a powerhouse, boasting a top speed of 407 km/h and 1,001 bhp

Ram Charan – Rolls-Royce Spectre

The South superstar owns this ₹7.5 crore all-electric beauty, boasting a 530 km range and lightning-fast charging

Kartik Aaryan – McLaren GT

Celebrating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success, he received India’s first McLaren GT, priced at ₹4.7 crore, with a top speed of 326 km/h

Emraan Hashmi – Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge

The actor’s ultra-luxurious ride, worth ₹12.25 crore, blends power and elegance with a V12 engine producing 600 hp

Ranbir Kapoor – Bentley

A symbol of opulence, Ranbir’s Bentley, worth nearly ₹6 crore, delivers a smooth yet powerful drive

Hrithik Roshan – Ferrari 599 GTB Coupe

Hrithik’s ₹3.4 crore Ferrari is a timeless classic with breathtaking speed and precision handling

Madhuri Dixit – Ferrari 296 GTS

The Bollywood diva’s ₹6 crore Ferrari features hybrid power, blending speed with cutting-edge technology

Shraddha Kapoor – Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

Her dream machine, worth ₹4.1 crore, offers thrilling performance with a top speed of over 325 km/h

John Abraham – Lamborghini Gallardo

John’s now-discontinued Gallardo remains an icon of speed and performance among sports car lovers.

Akshay Kumar – Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

The superstar owns this epitome of luxury, costing between ₹9.5–11 crore, known for its unmatched comfort and prestige

