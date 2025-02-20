Sreeleela’s Pushpa 2 salary: Why was she paid less than Samantha?

Ujjainee Roy
Sreeleela made waves with her item number Kissik in the 2024 film Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. However, she was paid less than Samatha who performed the Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song in 2021’s Pushpa.
Sreeleela’s Kissik amassed an impressive 25 million views in 24 hours, the fastest for any lyrical song in South Indian cinema. Samantha’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Pushpa 1 could only bring in 9.1 million views within a day.
However, while Samantha earned a staggering amount of Rs 5 crore for Pushpa, Sreeleela was paid only Rs 1.5 crore for her item number in Pushpa 2.
Sreeleela’s Pushpa 2 salary is believed to be less than her salary for Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and notably 60 per cent less than what Samantha got for Oo Antava in Pushpa.
However, Samatha was already an accomplished star when she starred in 'Oo Antava in Pushpa. Sreeleela only made her debut last year with Guntur Kaaram opposite Mahesh Babu. Sreeleela reportedly made Rs 4 crore for Guntur Kaaram.
Sreeleela is poised to make a lot more in the near future as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan, in Anurag Basu’s unnamed project. The film is slated for a 2025 Diwali release.
In 2025, Sreeleela is also set to star in Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi, which also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa, and Sreeleela. Nithiin and Sreeleela’s action entertainer, Robinhood, which was supposed to release on December 25, will also reportedly be released this year.