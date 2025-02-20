Summer, styled to perfection by Millie Bobby Brown

Atreyee Poddar
Millie wears a monochrome white outfit consisting of a strapless crop top and high-waisted trousers. Styled with a white headband and oversized sunglasses, channeling a vintage, sophisticated vibe. Perfect for meetings, brunch and a quick drive during the weekend.
A soft, off-the-shoulder, light blue slip dress with subtle print. Features delicate draping and thin straps, perfect for a relaxed yet chic summer outing. Minimal accessories allow Millie's dress to take centre stage.
A structured white dress with large statement sleeves, adding a dramatic and feminine touch. The fitted bodice and clean lines give a classic and polished summer look. Paired with red lipstick and soft waves, creating a timeless aesthetic.
A bold, vibrant green floral-print dress with cut-out details, embracing a tropical summer aesthetic. The halter neckline and fitted silhouette add a touch of elegance while keeping it vacation-ready. Will look great with a woven bag and a soft updo with floral hair accents.
A loose-fitting, oversized pastel pink button-down worn slightly off-the-shoulder for an effortless, relaxed look. Paired with gold hoop earrings and a messy bun, held by a white claw clip. A perfect mix of casual and chic, ideal for lounging or a quick errand run.