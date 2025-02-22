The secret language of flowers: Symbolism, stories, and hidden meanings across cultures

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar
During the 19th century, strict social norms often prevented open expressions of love, desire, or even defiance. A red rose symbolized passionate love, while a yellow rose hinted at jealousy or infidelity.
Lavender became associated with queerness due to its soft, elusive nature, leading to terms like "lavender scare" and "lavender menace" in the 20th century. Violets, inspired by Sappho’s poetry about love between women, became symbols of lesbian identity.
Forget-me-nots, true to their name, expressed remembrance and faithfulness, often exchanged between lovers facing separation.
Red poppies, originally symbols of sleep and death in ancient mythology, came to represent remembrance of fallen soldiers after World War I.
Daisies represented innocence and new beginnings, making them a common gift between young lovers.