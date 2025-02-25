Can you hear the silence? The cultural cost of lost sounds

Atreyee Poddar
Beyond nostalgia, the disappearance of familiar noises impacts our identity, environment, and connection to the past. It's fascinating how quickly our sonic environment changes! Here are a few ‘lost sounds’ that have become significantly less common in the past two decades:
Dial-Up Modem
That distinctive series of beeps, whistles, and static was the soundtrack to early internet access. With the rise of broadband, this sound has largely disappeared from homes.
Mechanical Keyboards
While mechanical keyboards are experiencing a resurgence among enthusiasts, the widespread use of quieter, membrane keyboards has significantly reduced the prevalence of their characteristic sound.
Whir of a CD/DVD Player
With the shift to streaming and digital downloads, the sound of a disc spinning in a drive is becoming increasingly rare.
Traditional Landline Phone Ringing
As mobile phones become the primary means of communication, the sound of a traditional landline phone ringing is heard less and less.
Sounds of Analog Television Static
The ‘snow’ and static associated with analog television broadcasts have largely vanished with the transition to digital television.