Gucci's creative transition harks back to fashion from previous eras

The Associated Press
Gucci signalled its creative transition at Milan Fashion Week by sheathing the showroom in a plush green carpet and pleated drapery
The design team had just 2 1/2 weeks to pull together a new collection after Sabato de Sarno's hasty departure early February 2025 after just two years at Gucci
The overall mood was lush, with faux fur, satins and mother of pearl leather setting a luxurious tone
Long bows flowed into scarves
Fashion styles heralded the 1990s
Leather set a luxurious tone
Designs had style elements from the 1960s
This is not the first time there has been a last-minute creative shift — new creative director Alessandro Michele put together the Men's Fall 2015 collection in five days after Frida Giannini's sudden exit
It’s hard to know what the brand’s new direction is — but a lot recalled Gucci eras past