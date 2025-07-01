Delhi gets its new luxury fine-diner in Nehru Place

Subhadrika Sen
This new space has three different connecting levels — Groove, the outdoor lounge; Naar the spacious indoors with open kitchens and The Den, a private dining room.
The food is an amalgamation of Japanese techniques with European fusion.
The menu comprises delicacies like Mount Fuji salad, Hamachi Carpaccio, Asparagus Carpaccio and more.
The bar is minimalist and sensory with a cocktail menu which translates to ‘less is more’.
Head over to Naarma for a fine dining experience amidst quiet luxury.