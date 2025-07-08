4 morning habits that can help your cortisol levels

Atreyee Poddar
Cortisol—often dubbed the ‘stress hormone’—naturally peaks in the morning to help you wake up and feel alert. But when your mornings are chaotic, rushed, or overloaded with caffeine and doomscrolling, cortisol can spike in unhealthy ways. The result? You start your day stressed, wired, and exhausted before noon. Small tweaks like delaying caffeine, stepping into sunlight, and swapping sugar for protein can shift your mornings from frantic to focused. Your hormones (and mood) will thank you.
Your circadian rhythm relies heavily on light cues. Exposure to natural sunlight shortly after waking helps regulate cortisol production, telling your body it’s time to be alert—but not panicked. Step outside with your morning chai, open the windows wide, or take a quick walk to let your body sync with the day.
Gulping coffee on an empty stomach, especially within 30 minutes of waking, can send your cortisol into overdrive. Instead, hydrate first—water with a pinch of salt or lemon is ideal—and wait at least 60–90 minutes before sipping your first brew. This allows your body to wake up naturally before adding a stimulant to the mix.
Cortisol and blood sugar are closely linked. Spiking one can destabilise the other. A balanced breakfast that includes protein (think eggs, paneer, Greek yogurt, or moong dal chilla) can stabilise your blood sugar and prevent energy crashes later in the day. Skip the sugar-laden cereals or just-fruit smoothies—they might feel “light,” but your body disagrees.
Intense workouts first thing in the morning can further elevate cortisol—especially if you’re already stressed or sleep-deprived. Instead, start with a walk, some yoga, or mobility stretches. Save the HIIT or heavy lifting for later in the day when your body’s better primed for physical stress.