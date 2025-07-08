4 morning habits that can help your cortisol levels

Cortisol—often dubbed the ‘stress hormone’—naturally peaks in the morning to help you wake up and feel alert. But when your mornings are chaotic, rushed, or overloaded with caffeine and doomscrolling, cortisol can spike in unhealthy ways. The result? You start your day stressed, wired, and exhausted before noon. Small tweaks like delaying caffeine, stepping into sunlight, and swapping sugar for protein can shift your mornings from frantic to focused. Your hormones (and mood) will thank you.