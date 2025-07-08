5 hearty regional dals to keep you cozy this monsoon

Atreyee Poddar
When grey clouds gather and the first thunder rolls in, our taste buds instinctively crave something warm, wholesome, and deeply familiar. Enter dal—the humble yet mighty staple found on plates across India. Rich in protein, comforting in texture, and endlessly adaptable, dals are the soul food of the season. But beyond the everyday yellow dal, India’s kitchens boast a treasure trove of regional varieties worth rediscovering. Each of these dals tells a story—of region, of rhythm, of rain-soaked evenings around a dining table. Try one, or all, and let the comfort seep in with every spoonful.
This coastal Bengali dish pairs the nutty aroma of roasted sona moong (split yellow moong dal) with juicy prawns, ginger, and green chillies for a dish that’s rich yet delicate. Tempered with cumin seeds and ghee, this dal brings together land and sea in a bowl of monsoon magic. Best served with hot rice and a wedge of lime.
Made with toor dal and spiced with goda masala, a signature spice blend with notes of coconut and sesame, Amti is tangy, slightly sweet, and full of depth. Tamarind or kokum gives it a signature sour edge that cuts through the humidity beautifully.
This tangy, peppery broth made with toor dal, tamarind, and a medley of spices is South India’s go-to cure for cloudy-day blues. Fragrant with curry leaves and garlic, rasam warms the throat, clears the sinuses, and pairs like a dream with hot rice or just on its own as a sipping soup.
This no-onion, no-garlic delicacy is made with split yellow moong dal and chunks of vegetables like raw banana, pumpkin, and papaya. Tempered with mustard seeds and ginger, Dalma is light yet hearty—perfect for when you want something nourishing without feeling heavy.
A lesser-known but bold-flavoured black urad dal preparation, Teliya Mah is slow-cooked till creamy and tempered with ghee, ginger, and garlic. It’s rich, rustic, and ideal for chilly monsoon nights in the hills—or the next best thing, your kitchen.