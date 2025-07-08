5 hearty regional dals to keep you cozy this monsoon

When grey clouds gather and the first thunder rolls in, our taste buds instinctively crave something warm, wholesome, and deeply familiar. Enter dal—the humble yet mighty staple found on plates across India. Rich in protein, comforting in texture, and endlessly adaptable, dals are the soul food of the season. But beyond the everyday yellow dal, India’s kitchens boast a treasure trove of regional varieties worth rediscovering. Each of these dals tells a story—of region, of rhythm, of rain-soaked evenings around a dining table. Try one, or all, and let the comfort seep in with every spoonful.