5 reasons why blue tea is a monsoon essential

Dharitri Ganguly
Immune boosting properties
Blue tea is rich in antioxidants, including anthocyanins, which can help strengthen the immune system and protect against illnesses common during the monsoon season, like colds and flu. It may also help reduce inflammation, which can be beneficial for respiratory issues that may arise during the monsoon.
Digestive aid
Blue tea is known to have anti-inflammatory and anthelmintic properties that can improve digestion and reduce digestive discomfort often experienced during the monsoon. It can help soothe the stomach and alleviate issues like indigestion.
Stress and anxiety relief
The monsoon season can sometimes bring about feelings of unease and stress due to the weather. Blue tea may help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, making it a calming beverage during this time.
Rich in antioxidants
Blue tea is packed with antioxidants that help protect the body against damage from free radicals, which can contribute to various health problems.
Caffeine-free
Blue tea is naturally caffeine-free, making it a suitable beverage for anytime consumption, including before bed, without disrupting sleep patterns.