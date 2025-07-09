Mumbai gets a new spot for vinyl lovers to enjoy music with food

Subhadrika Sen
Surrounded by 220 vinyls, a classy seating area, and a menu which calls you over and over again, this newly opened diner in Mumbai is all about music, food and fun.
Their nine curated flavourful cocktails include Mango chilli with tequila, or Vetiver Gimlet, and more.
Relish your taste buds with items like miso-glazed chicken with sticky rice, crispy fish tacos with kimchi, or cucumber-green apple-fennel salad with avocado mousse.
Don’t just listen to music at the space, you can also take back home some collector’s edition.
This is Baroke in South Mumbai.