Here’s what Virender Sehwag owns: INR 130.86 crore house at Hauz Khas, Bentley and more

Dharitri Ganguly
Just like his massive sixes, Virender Sehwag’s residence is just as big. His INR 130.86 crore property in Delhi’s Hauz Khas, depicts Sehwag’s success and flair. He’s also got a stately 12-room mansion in Najafgarh, worth INR 23 crore approximately and a quaint escapade in Haryana as a farmhouse worth INR 5 crore.
Nestled among Delhi’s top addresses, Sehwag’s Krishna Niwas, named after Lord Krishna reflects the spiritual person that Sehwag is. The home is neatly done with no over-the-top gold embellishments, but rather rich teak wood panels, crisp linen drapes, and open, sunlit spaces that breathe. The home boasts of a dozen expansive rooms, a courtyard temple where the batter reportedly begins his mornings with a quiet meditation.
But the best part of this property is the dog lawn. Known for his love for dogs, this zone is a cheerful blast with its splash pool, shaded spots, and custom enclosures.
Sehwag’s Krishna Niwas houses a trophy room that is the shrine to Sehwag’s 17-year career…comprising golden bats, match caps to jerseys soaked in memory. What he has showcased as the centrepieces are the bat from his 319 against South Africa and the jersey from his 200 in Gwalior.
The batter also has a great collection of cars…a Bentley Continental Flying Spur (fondly dubbed the "Triple Centurion"), a BMW 5 Series and a Toyota Fortuner.