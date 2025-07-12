How often do you need to wash your car? 4 things you need to know

Whether you drive daily or just on weekends, knowing how often to wash your car can save you more than just effort—it can extend your vehicle’s life and resale value. Between muddy monsoon roads, sticky tree sap, and urban pollution, skipping washes can silently damage your paintwork and undercarriage. Here's what every car owner should know. There’s no fixed rule—but weather, location, and usage matter. Washing your car regularly isn't about vanity; it's about maintenance. Stay consistent, and your car will thank you—with fewer repair bills and a longer, glossier life.