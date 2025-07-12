How often do you need to wash your car? 4 things you need to know

Atreyee Poddar
Whether you drive daily or just on weekends, knowing how often to wash your car can save you more than just effort—it can extend your vehicle’s life and resale value. Between muddy monsoon roads, sticky tree sap, and urban pollution, skipping washes can silently damage your paintwork and undercarriage. Here's what every car owner should know. There’s no fixed rule—but weather, location, and usage matter. Washing your car regularly isn't about vanity; it's about maintenance. Stay consistent, and your car will thank you—with fewer repair bills and a longer, glossier life.
Once a week is ideal—but it depends
If you drive in cities with high pollution, live near the sea, or park under trees, a weekly wash is your best bet. Bird droppings, tree resin, and industrial dust can corrode paint if left for too long. For less frequent drivers or those who park indoors, a wash every two weeks might suffice.
Monsoon requires extra care
During the rainy season, your car is constantly exposed to dirty water, road grime, and debris that cling to the underbody. It’s wise to rinse your vehicle at least twice a week and opt for underbody cleaning every 15 days to prevent rust buildup—especially in Indian weather conditions.
Touchless isn’t always the best
Automated car washes are quick but can miss stubborn dirt. Hand washes using microfibre cloths and pH-neutral shampoos are gentler on your paint job. If time is tight, consider a waterless car wash solution—especially during drought months or apartment water restrictions.
Don’t forget the interiors
Washing the outside is only half the job. Clean your interiors every two weeks—wipe down high-touch areas (like the steering wheel and gear knob), vacuum the seats and mats, and deodorise. Spilled chai, sweat, and food crumbs can turn your car into a bacteria playground.