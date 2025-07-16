Six health screenings that every woman should get

Subhadrika Sen
Bone density screening, since oesteoporosis is common in women from 40 years and above
Breast cancer is real and one should get regular check-ups done.
To stay safe in your sexual life, regular HIV and STI (Sexually Transmitted Infection) screenings are healthy .
Thyroid function test is mandatory if you are experiencing symptoms like weight gain, fatigue, hair loss or irregular menstruation cycles .
If you frequently go outdoors, then it is better to take a skin cancer screenings after consulting your dermatologist.
One of the most overlooked health issues is dental screening. Regular check-ups are important for dental and associated problems.