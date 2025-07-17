A beginner’s fish guide for your aquarium

Subhadrika Sen
The Goldfish is the most common fish to find its place if you're considering to keep an aquarium. they can even survive in smaller fish bowls.
The Platies are peaceful, friendly and adaptable fishes that can be kept in your first attempt at the aquarium.
Colourful and active, guppies are definitely low maintenance fishes you might want to add to your aquariums.
These peaceful Corydoras Catfishes survive best when kept in groups of three or more.
The Betta Fish is one of the most beautiful and flamboyant to look at. They express semi-aggressive behaviour and better to keep the males alone.