5 ways to support your lymphatic system

Atreyee Poddar

You’ve probably seen it on the internet or heard it during your last facial, that 'lymphatic drainage' is the buzzword of the moment. But unlike many health trends that come and go, this one has some real substance. The lymphatic system is part of your immune system. It clears waste, moves fluids, and keeps swelling in check. No, you don’t need a fancy lymphatic massage or detox tea. Just some movement, water, and gravity and your body does the rest. When it’s sluggish, you might feel puffy, bloated, or just plain tired. Here’s how you can support it with no spa appointments or jade rollers required.

Dry brushing actually helps. Yes, that stiff-bristled brush that you're skeptical of has a purpose. Dry brushing stimulates lymph flow, especially when done in long strokes toward the heart. Just a few minutes before your shower can help.

Walk more than you think you need to. Your lymphatic system doesn’t have a pump like your heart. It relies on your movement. A brisk 20-minute walk (even around your house) is more effective than you’d think at keeping things flowing.

Hydrate like you mean it, because lymph is made mostly of water, so being even mildly dehydrated can slow the system down. Add a pinch of salt or a slice of lemon to help with absorption.

Get upside down, literally. Even simple inversions like legs-up-the-wall can reduce fluid pooling in your feet and ankles. It’s the least sweaty, most relaxing workout you'll ever do.

Learn to breathe better. Deep diaphragmatic breathing acts like a pump for your lymphatic system. Try it for a few minutes when you wake up, instead of scrolling.

