My Best Friend’s Wedding is returning with a sequel; 6 Julia Roberts rom-coms that deserve a rewatch

Suchismita Maity
Pretty Woman (1990)
The one where a shopping spree becomes a lifestyle and a street-smart queen gets her fairy tale.
Why watch? Because "Big mistake. Huge" is a life motto.
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Best Friend's Wedding is officially getting a sequel. This is your cue to rewatch or watch it for the first time in case you haven't. When you realize you’re in love with your best friend just days before his wedding. Watch it for chaotic plans, karaoke disasters, and Julia in full unhinged rom-com glory.
Notting Hill (1999)
A famous actress walks into a bookshop and into our hearts. Watch it because “I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy…” will absolutely wreck you.
Runaway Bride (1999)
She runs from the altar more often than most of us run from commitment.
The film features Juli Roberts + Gere reunion, and wedding dresses + ton of sneakers energy.
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
Hollywood drama meets press junkets, and a messy love triangle served with sarcasm. Watch it for the plotline and how Julia goes from assistant to main character energy REAL fast.
Something to Talk About (1995)
Southern sass, cheating scandals, and sisterhood that slaps. Literally.
Julia’s fiery, funny, and unforgettable with horse girl energy and big revenge hair are something you must witness on screen.