Seven ways to cut onions without crying your heart out

Subhadrika Sen
Store the onions in a freezer before cutting them. It lessens their tear-producing enzyme.
Soak the onions in water for 10-15 minutes before cutting them to reduce their sulphur producing agents which cause irritation.
Using a sharp knife slices or chops the onions faster, sparing you all the crying.
Cut the root at the end.
Cutting or chopping onions near an exhaust fan helps doing away with the tear-producing pungency.
Flames remove the sulphuric gas coming from the onions, making you cry less.
Breathe through your mouth instead of the nose.