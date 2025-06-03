5 healthy summer snacks that you’ll love

Team Indulge
Smoothies
Smoothies are perfect for hot weather, they’re a versatile snack that can be sweet, savoury, or filling, offering endless flavour possibilities.
Frozen yogurt bites
Scoop your favourite flavoured yogurt into small molds or ice cube trays, add berries or nuts on top, and freeze. This creates a cool, creamy treat packed with probiotics.
Fruit salad
Just chop up a colourful mix of whatever’s freshlike mangoes, berries, melons, and citrus — and toss them together for a naturally sweet, hydrating snack that’s full of vitamins and antioxidants.
Watermelon cubes with mint
Hydrating and naturally sweet, watermelon cubes sprinkled with a pinch of chaat masala and fresh mint are the ultimate summer refresher.
Yogurt berry cups
Just layer creamy yogurt with fresh, juicy berries like strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries. This combo offers a perfect balance of tangy and sweet, along with a boost of probiotics and antioxidants to keep you refreshed and energised.