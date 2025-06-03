World Bicycle Day: 9 unmissable bicycle trails across the world

Subhadrika Sen

Check out numerous French Chateaux and stop for a glass of wine during the 800 kms La Loire a Velo trail across the Loire Valley in France.

Pexels

Can’t decide between mountains or sea? Go for both and witness the magic during the Alpe Adria Cycle Path spread across Austria to Italy.

Pexels

Cycle across the Blue Ridge Parkway in the USA surrounded by the Appalachian Mountains; ideal for experiencing the fall colours.

Pexels

Relive the movie scenes shot in New Zealand as you glide over picturesque plains, lakes and canals in the Alps to Ocean Trail.

Pexels

See the scenery change from forest, farms to scenic tracks across 480 kms in the Tasmanian Trail in Australia.

Pexels

70 kms marked by bridges and islands across Shimanami Kaido in Japan is your ideal lazy day plan.

Pexels

If you want mountains to cause some drama in your life, then take your bicycles and ride on the Death Road in Bolivia.

Pexels

Beach, nature and local culture, this potpourri can be witnessed in the Lake Malawi Circuit in Africa.

Pexels

Hover across rice fields and cold volcanic terrain in Bali.

Pexels
For more on travel