World Cheese Day 2025: Things you didn’t know about the world’s most expensive cheese

Subhadrika Sen
White in colour and crumbly in texture, the Pule cheese is reportedly the world’s most expensive cheese made from the milk of 200 existing Balkan donkeys.
With only 1.5 – 2 litres of donkey milk production a day without automated machine and by hands paving the roads for only 70 kgs production annually, it holds a record for its whooping price.
Since donkey milk takes time to age, goat’s milk is also added to speed up the process.
It has 60 times more Vitamin C than cow’s milk
For every Pule cheese purchased at around $1300 or Rs 1, 11, 241 (approx.), an endangered Balkan donkey is cared for.
Pule Cheese is only available at the Zasavica Special Nature Reserve in Serbia.