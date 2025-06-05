Limey Lemonades: How do you drink your lemons across the globe?

Subhadrika Sen
Traditionally a roadside cooler, lemon water with rock/ black salt, mint, ginger and sometimes topped with soda has now made its way to every home as Nimbu Pani or Nimbu Soda Shikanji.
Often splashed with a teeny bit of food colouring or pink hued fruit juices, pink lemonades originated from the United States of America
Considered a sophisticated drink, Citron Presse in France lets you customise every glass with the right amount of lemon juice, sugar, water and ice, as per your choice.
The Limonata in Turkey is lemon juice with an extra tinge of lemon zest and served chilled with mint leaves.
Lime and Milk? Brazil’s Limonada Suica blends whole limes with peel, water, sugar and condensed milk turning it into a creamy, sweet and bitter drink.
For the health conscious, Mexico’s Agua de Limon made with lime and chia seeds are full of nutrition, body cooling agents, and an unforgettable texture.
Japan’s Remonedo is a carbonated version of lemonade, though some artisanal methods also use honey, herbs and Japanese citrus called yuzu.
Popular in the arid region of Egypt, lemonade with mint is a strong concoction served cold.
Refreshing and delicious, Iran’s Sharbat-e-Limoo is lemon water with mint or rosewater infusion, perfect for the hot summers!