Artist Beenu Gupta explores the relationship between nature and humanity through her works

Subhadrika Sen
Drawn from personal experiences and interest in landscapes, historical legacies and mythological traditions comes springs this unique exhibition
Beenu Gupta’s creations maker the viewers unravel the relationship between nature and humanity
Titled: Divinity – A Symphony of Nature, it is a solo show by the artist
“I am deeply drawn to nature's duality - its symmetry and asymmetry order and wildness.” says the artist
The exhibition is on till June 9, 2025at Bikaner House, Main Gallery, New Delhi