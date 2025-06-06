Artist Beenu Gupta explores the relationship between nature and humanity through her works

Subhadrika Sen

Drawn from personal experiences and interest in landscapes, historical legacies and mythological traditions comes springs this unique exhibition

Beenu Gupta’s creations maker the viewers unravel the relationship between nature and humanity

Titled: Divinity – A Symphony of Nature, it is a solo show by the artist

“I am deeply drawn to nature's duality - its symmetry and asymmetry order and wildness.” says the artist

The exhibition is on till June 9, 2025at Bikaner House, Main Gallery, New Delhi

For more on Art