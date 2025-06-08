Going on a vacation? Take fashion inspo from Ibrahim Ali Khan

Dharitri Ganguly
You can steal the spotlight like Ibrahim Ali Khan by wearing a red Ferrari jacket over a printed black T-shirt and charcoal jeans. Pair it with sunglasses and a striking watch for the perfect vacation look.
Ibrahim looked stylish and relaxed in his striped light yellow jacket and pants featuring eye-catching silver buttons. He paired it with a lemon yellow T-shirt, a matching striped cap, and black shoes, an ideal outfit for a dapper evening on vacation.
Ibrahim looked hot and charming in a beige cotton shirt with a relaxed vibe. He knows exactly which colours and styles work best for a beach vacation, making his look the perfect inspiration for your next getaway wardrobe.
Ibrahim amped up street style fashion in a black and white varsity jacket, paired with a crisp white T-shirt, charcoal jeans, and white shoes. This head-turning look is perfect to make a bold style statement wherever you go.
Ibrahim wore a pink and red-hued sweater vest with unique prints, layered over a white full-sleeve hoodie jacket and paired with white pants. This stylish combo is perfect for a winter vacation and doubles as a cool sporty look.