Monsoon fitness: Five outdoor regimes to maintain your health this season

Subhadrika Sen
Walking, brisk walking or even jogging along empty tracks in the morning gives you fitness coupled with views.
Marathon runner? Take a plunge at the rain-washed streets with your friends and run your way home.
Put on your rain coats and protective gears, keep a rain-proof action camera and whirl away on your cycle.
Call your pack, join a group or just enjoy the solace of the mornings with yoga in the rain. Let those speakers play sweet yoga melodies while you practice to be in your best shape.
Fun , fitness and adventure- all merge together when you embark on a monsoon trek. Word of advise - go with a group!