Soups from around the world to keep you warm this monsoon

Team Indulge
Ramen
A warm, umami-rich bowl of ramen with silky noodles, soft-boiled eggs, and tender meat is all you need to ride out a gloomy monsoon day.
Mexican Tortilla Soup
A tomato-based soup with beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips, finished with avocado and a squeeze of lime. Each spoonful brings warmth and zest.
Pho
This Vietnamese noodle soup features a delicately spiced broth, rice noodles, fresh herbs, and thin slices of beef or chicken—a perfect monsoon comforter.
Mulligatawny
Meaning “pepper water,” this Anglo-Indian soup combines lentils, veggies, and warming spices, sometimes with a dash of coconut milk. Spicy, filling, and perfect with crusty bread.
Thukpa
This Tibetan noodle soup is wholesome, lightly spiced, and loaded with vegetables or meat. Its soothing flavours are perfect for cool, rainy evenings.