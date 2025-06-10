Soups from around the world to keep you warm this monsoon

Ramen

A warm, umami-rich bowl of ramen with silky noodles, soft-boiled eggs, and tender meat is all you need to ride out a gloomy monsoon day.

Mexican Tortilla Soup

A tomato-based soup with beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips, finished with avocado and a squeeze of lime. Each spoonful brings warmth and zest.

Pho

This Vietnamese noodle soup features a delicately spiced broth, rice noodles, fresh herbs, and thin slices of beef or chicken—a perfect monsoon comforter.

Mulligatawny

Meaning “pepper water,” this Anglo-Indian soup combines lentils, veggies, and warming spices, sometimes with a dash of coconut milk. Spicy, filling, and perfect with crusty bread.