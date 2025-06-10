The best cheeses that guarantee the epic cheese pull

Team Indulge
There’s something wildly satisfying about seeing a foodtok video with a good cheese pull, that moment when melted cheese stretches into gooey, Instagram-worthy strands. But not all cheeses can deliver that epic melt. Whether you’re building the ultimate pizza or a loaded plate of nachos, here are the cheeses that promise the best, most dramatic cheese pulls every time.
When you think of a cheese pull, you’re thinking of mozzarella. Fresh or low-moisture, it melts beautifully and stretches endlessly making it perfect for pizzas, lasagna, and grilled cheese sandwiches.
Provolone brings a slightly sharper flavour with a fantastic stretch. It’s often layered into hot subs and melts like a blanket of goodness on paninis.
Fontina is soft, creamy, and melts into a silky, stretchy layer. It’s a great pick for baked pasta, gourmet grilled cheese, and oozy fondue moments.
Not just for French onion soup, Gruyère offers a rich, nutty flavour with a stretchy finish. Perfect for croque monsieur, mac and cheese, and cheese pulls with character.