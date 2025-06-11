This Kolkata gallery showcases works by artists who broke boundaries to redefine art in the social context

Subhadrika Sen
From the Bengal School to late 20th century modernists, all find a place at the exhibition.
Somak Mitra, founder-director of Art Exposure, mentions the exhibition “is a way of looking at how modernism in India emerged not from rupture, but from a deep and complex dialogue with history, tradition, and lived experience.”
Artists like Rabindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij, Jogen Chowdhury, Arpita Singh and more are featured in the exhibition.
Titled Indian Modern Art: Evolution of Narratives, the exhibition showcases voices from art that shaped creativity.
Until June 15, 2025 at Art Exposure, Lake Terrace, Kolkata.