This Kolkata gallery showcases works by artists who broke boundaries to redefine art in the social context

Subhadrika Sen

From the Bengal School to late 20th century modernists, all find a place at the exhibition.

Reba Hore

Somak Mitra, founder-director of Art Exposure, mentions the exhibition “is a way of looking at how modernism in India emerged not from rupture, but from a deep and complex dialogue with history, tradition, and lived experience.”

Maqbool Fida Husain

Artists like Rabindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij, Jogen Chowdhury, Arpita Singh and more are featured in the exhibition.

Nandalal Bose

Titled Indian Modern Art: Evolution of Narratives, the exhibition showcases voices from art that shaped creativity.

Indu Gupta

Until June 15, 2025 at Art Exposure, Lake Terrace, Kolkata.

Bikash Bhattacharjee
