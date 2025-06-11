What shouldn't you eat during the rainy season?

Subhadrika Sen
Come monsoon and it should be the sabbatical for all sorts of spicy street food to avoid stomach issues and typhoid.
Cut fruits and fruit salad, however alluring, must be avoided for they attract insects and pests. This contamination leads to several diseases.
Always be sure of the source of the Fungi. Do not try to pick them up yourself. Not all mushrooms are edible. Some can be toxic.
Leafy vegetables must be thoroughly washed in salt water before use. They are breeding grounds for insects, pests and worms.
Monsoon is the breeding season for fish and should ideally be avoided in order to not get food poisoning. Always check if the fishes are fresh before purchasing and eating.
Meat lovers, keep a tab of the source of your meat. Purchase only from trusted vendors and cook well before eating otherwise they might cause bacterial infections too.