Five Vaastu-perfect Indian cities to live in

Subhadrika Sen
Full of spiritual energy, Rishikesh is surrounded by the elements of mountains (Prithvi) up Northand Ganges (water) in the east.
Mysuru has a traditional yet futuristic design with greenery (Prithvi) and clean air (Agni and Akash).
Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh is considered as one of the Sapta Puri or seven holy cities built on cosmic and Vaastu principles with the river Shipra flowing around and spiritual energy (Agni and Akasha) guarding it.
Vidyadhar Bhattacharya planned the city of Jaipur in Rajasthan as per Vaastu principles with a grid layouts and the city divided into zones.
Nestled amidst the waters, Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has spiritual energy written all over. It is close to the waters (Jal), has the sunrise on the East, and has temples spread across.