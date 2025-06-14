Monsoon Hacks: How to dry damp clothes indoors?

Subhadrika Sen
Go the classic way - clothes drying rack and a stand fan combo.
Switch on the room heater and leave the clothes in a drying rack. Do not keep the rack too near to the heater.
De-humidifer absorbs the wetness of the room and speeds up drying.
For smaller items like socks and handkerchiefs or for instant drying, choose the hair dryer on low to medium heat.
Running two spin cycles in a washing machine, removes excess water from the clothes and speeds up the drying process.
Check for fabric conditioners that are marked with ‘quick-dry’. They help in releasing water fast.
Place wet clothes on top of moisture-absorbing microfiber towels. With the excess moisture gone, it becomes easier for the clothes to now dry.