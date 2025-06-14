Monsoon wellness: Essential oils to boost your mood this season

Subhadrika Sen
For nose blockage, sore throat and other respiratory allergies put in a few drops of eucalyptus oil in steam water and inhale.
Mix Lemon oil for the fresh, minty aroma which naturally purifies the air and uplifts the gloomy mood.
Dilute and apply peppermint oil to repel pests, combat headaches and recharge yourself.
For that perfect sleep and soothing irritating skin, Lavender oil can added to the diffuser, pillow, and bathwater or fused with coconut oil for a massage.
The classic tea tree oil works magic for acne prone skin and fighting bacterial or fungi infections.