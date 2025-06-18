Food Hacks: What to make when there is no electricity during the monsoon?

Subhadrika Sen
Head to the fruit bowl. Check out your favourites. Slice, dice and chop them. Add salt, pepper, rock salt and your Fruit Salad is ready!
The classic way always works! Assemble a sandwich with cucumber, tomato and lettuce slices. Throw in some cheese and cold cuts if you have. Dip it in sauce or enjoy without!
Remember your school tiffin boxes? Take slices of bread and spread butter or bread spreads. Add sugar granules or pickles and dig in.
Assuming you have agas stove, then even without electricity prepare the nutritious poha for yourself.
Take rotis. Heat them up in a gas stove, or else simple add cold cuts or vegetatables like cucumber, onion, carrots; and your roti rolls are ready.
The easiest way is to re-heat all left-over food on a gas stove!