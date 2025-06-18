International Sushi Day 2025: Five unknown facts about this famous dish

Subhadrika Sen
An ancient process of preserving fish by fermenting it in rice was what Sushi originally was.
Sushi is not technically Raw Fish. Often they are flash frozen before being served.
Sushi chefs can sometimes undergo almost a decade of apprenticeship before perfecting the art.
Japanese follow serious sushi eating etiquette. One must dip the fish side into soy sauce instead of the rice side.
Eating too much Tuna, particularly bluefin tuna can become toxic due to the higher level of mercury in them.