Art Exhibition: This display in New Delhi celebrates the creative legacy and evolution of Indian art

Subhadrika Sen
Named Atmanaveshana, the art exhibition showcases the works of artist Dr. Amrit Kapoor and sculptor Suresh Kumar.
The event will screen a documentary ‘Life Line’ on the in-depth work of Suresh Kumar while Dr Amrit Kapoor’s series display symphony, dichotomy, harmony and utopian world through the paintings.
Bronze sculptures by Suresh Kumar are an amalgamation of form, tradition and spirituality.
Dr Amrit Kapoor draws from nature, consciousness and philosophy to create abstract or semi-abstract artworks on the canvas.
The exhibition is on at Main Gallery, Bikaner House, New Delhi from 19 June – 23 June, 2025, 11 am – 7 pm.