Five ways to re-wear outfits without repeating looks

Team Indulge
Do layering
This is one of the best ways to reinvent an outfit. Throw on a denim jacket over a floral dress, wear a crisp shirt under a sleeveless jumpsuit, or add a longline blazer to your basic tee-and-jeans combo.
Play with accessories
You’ll be shocked as to how the entire thing of accessories can be a total gamechanger. A chunky belt, statement earrings, a colourful scarf, or a change of handbag can completely alter the mood of your outfit.
Mix and match
You can experiment with what you already own, break up co-ord sets and pair them with other staples, style skirts with a variety of tops, or simply mix and match unexpected pieces.
Change the hairstyle or makeup
Sometimes, it’s the styling that makes all the difference. You don’t need a whole new outfit, just a change in how you wear it. A sleek bun instead of tousled waves, or swapping nude makeup for a bold lip, can instantly transform the entire vibe of your look.
Drape it differently
Saris, scarves, and dupattas can completely alter an outfit with the way they’re draped. Even something like tying a shirt differently, knotted, tucked, half-tucked, adds freshness.