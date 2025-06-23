Let Ananya Panday’s Miami moodboard be your summer vacation guide

Subhadrika Sen
Make the sea your best friend and enjoy a leisure time.
Up your fashion game with light pastel colours, texture contrasts and airy attires to survive the sun.
Nazar is real, carry your teeka during travels, even in a fashionable evil-eye bracelet.
Embrace the beauty, charm and warmth of nature, all around
Definitely calls for finding cute stuffs and taking photographs with them. Here’s Ananya’s ‘Pika Pika’ moment!
Seafood are a must-have!
Make D for Diet non-existent in your vacation dictionary.
Never bid a place goodbye without experiencing the nightlife glam.