Five migratory birds spotted around the monsoon

Subhadrika Sen
The Indian Pitta is differentiated by its Navrang (nine coloured plumage). It is found in Central to north Indian belt during monsoons and South India and Sri Lanka during winters.
The Pied Cuckoo, with its black and white crested head travels from Africa to India and is known as the symbol of monsoon arrival.
Common residents or short distance migration, the Common Swallow with its fork tail and speedy flights are spotted around ruralscape, water bodies and fields.
From Siberia to North East India and Afria, the Amur Falcon can be spotted in Nagaland late-monsoons.
The Blue-tailed bee-eater, spotted around North India over river banks or open fields journeys from South East Asia to India.