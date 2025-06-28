Five must–have monsoon plants for homes

Subhadrika Sen

Place a pot in your kitchen sill or verandah and see the plant bloom. also, its perfect for treating all your monsoon ailments.

Go by Vaastu or Feng Shui, Money Plant is a symbol of positivity and thrives on very low maintenance.

Aloe Vera is a versatile plant which grows in humidity and should find a place in your home.

Add a colour burst with Marigolds which grow fuss-free during the season and are natural pest repellents.

The alternate rain and sunshine is perfect for Hibiscus to grow which is used for haircare and herbal brews.

