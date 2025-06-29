Summer skirts that go beyond the mini

Suchismita Maity
Midi Magic
The midi skirt is a summer staple. Pair it with crop tops, camis, or oversized shirts for endless looks. Floaty fabric = bonus breeze. Go for lightweight cotton or linen in pastel shades.
Wrap Wonder
Flattering, adjustable, and effortlessly chic. The wrap skirt works from beach days to brunches. Try prints like florals, stripes, or tie-dye for a vacation vibe.
Pleats Please
The pleated skirt isn’t just for school uniforms anymore. It moves with you and adds structure without being stiff. Tuck in a sleeveless blouse and add strappy sandals for a polished look.
A-Line Ease
Timeless and ultra-flattering, the A-line skirt is perfect for all body types. Casual or elevated, your call. Choose button-front styles or soft denim for a modern edge.
The Bold Maxi
Don’t sleep on maxis. Light fabrics, bold prints, and that flowy drama = summer dreams. Pair with tank tops or cropped knits and finish with chunky slides or espadrilles.