Did you know? A century ago, one woman drove India into a new era of independence!

Atreyee Poddar
Suzanne RD Tata made history as the first woman in India to drive a car. In a time when such activities were largely restricted to men, her act symbolised a step towards greater female independence and mobility.
Suzanne RD Tata's act of driving a car in India at the beginning of the 20th century was a bold and pioneering move, challenging societal norms.
Her actions helped to pave the way for greater mobility and independence for women in India.
She was part of the influential Tata family, known for their philanthropic contributions to India.
She drove during a time when cars were just beginning to become more common in India, making her a true trailblazer.
Her act became a symbol of female empowerment and a step towards breaking gender barriers.