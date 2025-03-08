From quiet companionship to fierce solidarity, these on-screen friendships show the many shades of female bonding

Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha, and Carrie – Sex and the City

No list of iconic female friendships is complete without these four. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) redefined the portrayal of urban female friendships, proving that romantic relationships may come and go, but true friends are forever. Their dynamic was messy, glamorous, and sometimes problematic, but at its core, Sex and the City was always about women supporting each other through every stage of life.