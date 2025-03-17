Ditch the stuffy brunch, spring picnics are all the fun! Here's what you need!

Atreyee Poddar

Comfy Bits:

  • Blanket (waterproof is a win).

  • Fold-up chairs or cushions if you're not keen on the grass.

  • Something for shade, like a brolly or light canopy.

Pexels

Grub Gear:

  • Basket or insulated bag.

  • Tiffin boxes.

  • Cutlery and napkins.

  • Board and knife for cheese and bits.

Pexels

Food & Drink:

  • Sandwiches or wraps.

  • Cheese and crackers.

  • Loads of fruit.

  • Dips and breadsticks.

  • Lemonade, infused water, or a chilled bottle of white wine.

  • Little cakes or brownies for pudding.

Pexels

Bits & Bobs:

  • Portable speaker for tunes.

  • Books or magazines.

  • Cards or a board game.

  • Camera for snaps.

Pexels

Clean Up:

  • Bin bags.

  • Wet wipes and hand sanitiser.

  • Beeswax wraps or reusable bags for leftovers.

Pexels
For more stories like this