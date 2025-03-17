Ditch the stuffy brunch, spring picnics are all the fun! Here's what you need!

Atreyee Poddar
Comfy Bits:
Blanket (waterproof is a win).
Fold-up chairs or cushions if you're not keen on the grass.
Something for shade, like a brolly or light canopy.
Grub Gear:
Basket or insulated bag.
Tiffin boxes.
Cutlery and napkins.
Board and knife for cheese and bits.
Food & Drink:
Sandwiches or wraps.
Cheese and crackers.
Loads of fruit.
Dips and breadsticks.
Lemonade, infused water, or a chilled bottle of white wine.
Little cakes or brownies for pudding.
Bits & Bobs:
Portable speaker for tunes.
Books or magazines.
Cards or a board game.
Camera for snaps.
Clean Up:
Bin bags.
Wet wipes and hand sanitiser.
Beeswax wraps or reusable bags for leftovers.