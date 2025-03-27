How tattoos represent identities in different tribes

Team Indulge
Tribal tattoos have been an integral part of indigenous cultures for centuries, serving as symbols of identity, heritage, and spiritual beliefs.
These tattoos are more than just body art—they represent social status, rites of passage, protection, and personal or communal stories.
African tribes use tattoos for spiritual protection and to mark milestones such as adulthood or warrior status.
In India, indigenous communities like the Apatani and Baiga have used tattoos as protective symbols and markers of beauty.
While modern tattooing has popularised tribal designs, for many indigenous communities, these tattoos remain deeply tied to cultural identity and tradition.